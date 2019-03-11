“A new rumor suggests the iPad imminently expected will keep a lot of the features of the current one,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “But I think there’s a possibility which hasn’t yet been considered. If true, it’ll be just tremendous.”

“Supplier sources say that the next model will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack in its place,” Phelan writes. “No switch to Face ID is another conclusion. This makes sense. We’re talking about an entry-level product. The current iPad is outstanding value ($329 and up) but Face ID is a pricey, premium component and it would be a surprise to see it on the least expensive tablet. After all, it’s not even on the iPad Pro 10.5in, which sells for around twice that, $649.”

MacDailyNews Note: The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is an older model. Neither of those 2nd generation iPad Pro models had the TrueDepth Camera System. Both new iPad Pro (3rd gen.) models, the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (released on November 7, 2018) off TrueDepth Camera Systems, of which Face ID is one feature (not the only feature as intimated by Phelan).

“So, my guess – and for now it’s no more than that – is that when the next iPad is released it will either look identical to the current model or, and this is the more exciting possibility, will take on the shape, design, size and bigger screen of the current iPad Pro 10.5in,” Phelan writes. “My guess is we’ll know in the next week or two, before the rumored Apple event with an expected release date of later this month, for the same $329 price as present.”

MacDailyNews Take: Bigger displays in physical cases close to the same as before (See the X-class iPhones vs. iPhone 8 models) is certainly a big selling point. A 10.5-inch, or even a 10.2-inch, display in the Apple's entry-level iPad for just $329 would sell in the many millions of units this year!

