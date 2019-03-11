“Rumors from Asian suppliers aired Friday suggest Apple’s 7th generation iPad will sport an enclosure design identical to the current 9.7-inch iPad, complete with Touch ID biometric authentication and a headphone jack,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Citing sources who conduct business through Alibaba, Mac Otakara reports Apple has no plans to revamp the design of its 9.7-inch ‘budget’ iPad, a model manufactured with the education market in mind,” Campbell reports. “The rumor is in line with predictions from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in February said the low-end tablet would hit market with a 10.2-inch screen. Whether Apple intends to increase the size of iPad’s chassis, or squeeze the larger display into the 9.7-inch version’s enclosure, remains to be seen.”



Campbell reports, “As with last year’s refresh, the 2019 iPad will reportedly retain older technology like Touch ID, presumably in a bid to lower build costs.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Make sense to keep the entry-level as affordable as possible, especially for the very cost-conscious education market. As the entry-level “full-sized” iPad, the price will, of course, be key. Currently, Apple is selling the 6th-gen. A10 Fusion-powered 9.7-inch iPad in silver, gold, and space gray, at these prices (to non-education consumers): • 32GB Wi-Fi: $329

• 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $459

• 128GB Wi-Fi: $429

• 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $559

