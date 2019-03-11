“Apple says the offer is valid on amounts ranging from $1.00 to $200, so customers who add the maximum $200 in funds to their Apple IDs will receive a total of $220 with the bonus ($20 free),” Clover reports. “Funds can be added to your Apple ID account by opening up the Settings app, tapping on your account name, selecting the iTunes and App Store option, choosing your Apple ID, and then selecting “Add Funds to Apple ID.” ”
MacDailyNews Take: We like slightly-desperate Apple better than overfed, unfocused, sloppy Apple.
