Apple has teamed up with Adidas to offer 15% off Adidas products when you use Apple Pay.

The offer is valid when you use Apple Pay in the Adidas app through March 6th. Some exclusions apply.

The Adidas app can be found in Apple’s App Store here.

The graphics from Apple’s email that was sent to Apple Pay users early today:

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be using this one! Oh, and yes, incentivizing Apple Pay use is an excellent idea. (wink, wink) Apple, give us a reason to use Apple Pay… What’s the incentive to use Apple Pay? There is none besides looking like a flaming nerd. As if Apple doesn’t have any money. That, inexplicably, is how they approach Apple Pay. Hello, Tim? Eddy? Talk to some people who actually… shop for things, please. Incentivize its use! Give Apple Pay users a percentage of every dollar spent via Apple Pay to spend at Apple Stores. Something. Anything! Get people used to using it first. Sheesh. It’s really not that difficult. It really isn’t. — MacDailyNews, August 6, 2015 Apple should have begun Apple Pay by incentivizing its use to get people used to using it. It would have spread much more rapidly. Lately, they’ve been working with partners to offer some incentives, but, with the money they have at their disposal, Apple could have made, and still could make, a much bigger splash. — MacDailyNews, October 30, 2018