“Google has confirmed a recent update to Chrome was to patch a zero-day issue in the popular browser, an exploit that was actively used in attacks, and has recommended all Chrome users on Mac, Windows, and Linux update their installations as soon as possible,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider.

“A patch for Chrome shipped on March 1 consisting of a fix for a security flaw, identified as CVE-2019-5786,” Owen writes. “The update, which only fixed the issue without making other changes to the browser, brought Chrome on all three operating systems up to version 72.0.3626121.”

“While the security flaw affected all desktop versions of Chrome, it was especially a problem for Windows users, as it formed part of a more complex attack against Windows 7,” Owen writes. “Google Chrome for iOS is not affected by the security flaw.”

MacDailyNews Take: Mac Chrome users, you know what to do (switch to Safari).