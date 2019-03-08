“Spotify today announced that its streaming music service will be preinstalled on the latest Samsung smartphones starting today, including the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy Fold, and select Galaxy A models,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“New subscribers on those devices,” Rossignol reports, “can receive a free six-month Spotify Premium trial in the United States.”

Rossignol reports, “Spotify being preinstalled on millions of Samsung smartphones brings it more in line with Apple Music, preinstalled on hundreds of millions of iOS devices.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Which user is more likely to spend money on a subscription music service when the "free" runs out? iPhone owners or those who've settled for fake iPhones from a South Korean dishwasher maker which are already being peddled in "Buy One, Get One Free" promotions, on release day, no less? Exactly.

