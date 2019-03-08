“Rio Tinto is in talks to move into the next phase of an agreement with Apple, Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said on Friday, as the miner looks to transition its aluminum business to tap a low-carbon economy,” Melanie Burton reports for Reuters. “Last May, Rio and Alcoa announced a joint venture, backed by Apple, to commercialize by 2024 a process that emits oxygen and replaces all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the traditional smelting process for aluminum.”

“‘At the end of the day, what we can see is the customers of our customers want to have full traceability on their products, and they want to make sure they have a carbon-friendly product,’ Jacques said on Friday at the unveiling of Rio’s new Amrun bauxite mine in northern Australia,” Burton reports. “‘The technology that we are developing is – instead of using the carbon anodes – is to use an anode made of ceramic so you would not consume any carbon, and you would not release any CO2 into the atmosphere,’ he said.”

“‘We are looking at the next wave of partnership with Apple,’ Jacques said, although he provided no further details,” Burton reports. “‘(We will show) that Amrun is part of the supply chain, so we can demonstrate from the bauxite to the aluminum in your iPhone or in your laptop, we fully understand the entire chain and that is consistent with what customers like Apple want,’ Jacques said.”

