“Apple has teamed up with aluminum producers Alcoa and Rio Tinto on a joint venture aimed at smelting aluminum without emitting greenhouse gases,” Ryan Browne reports for CNBC. “The tech company said Thursday that ‘revolutionary’ new technology created by the project replaces the use of carbon, which is normally used in the smelting process, with an advanced conductive material.”

“Through this method, oxygen is released as a result instead of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, meaning the metal can be produced in an environmentally clean way,” Browne reports. “Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac.”

“Apple, Alcoa, Rio Tinto and the governments of Canada and Quebec will collectively invest a total of $144 million to fund further research and development into the technology,” Browne reports. “Apple said the new process was discovered by three of its engineers, Brian Lynch, Jim Yurko and Katie Sassaman, at Alcoa. Apple, Alcao and Rio Tinto hope to launch the patent-pending technology for commercial release by 2024.”

Read more in the full article here.