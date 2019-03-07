“Apple’s 13thAnnual Supplier Responsibility Report reveals a huge amount of interesting insights into how the company works, but perhaps some of the most revealing hints are those suggesting the fast-growing importance of robotics across its supply chain,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“744 supplier employees earned a certification in assembly line robotics in 2018,” Evans writes. “203 Supplier Employee Education and Development (SEED) program participants now hold advanced robotics positions at supplier facilities.”

“That this has become significant enough to get a mention in the company’s report tells us that if you want your future to be in manufacturing, you probably need to get similar training yourself,” Evans writes. “Designed in California, Made by Robots. Get used to it.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. Learn to Code. It's much more lucrative than flipping burgers and frying fries. They don't sleep, they don't strike or make demands, they don't jump off buildings or die in dust fires, most of them don't even need the lights on. They just make what you program them to make, the same way every time, with quality control that no human line can ever match. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2016

