“Apple recently added a new features page to its website, which offers an in-depth look at the capabilities of Apple’s modern iPhones,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The site is organized into tiles, each featuring an explanation of a feature along with a short video, a photo, and a link to one of Apple’s support documents,” Clover reports. “Topics covered include water resistance, privacy, AirDrop, Group FaceTime, photos search, Memoji, Do Not Disturb, Find My iPhone, Apple Pay, iMessage photo effects, and more.”

“It’s a useful site for anyone who isn’t super familiar with the feature set on the iPhone,” Clover writes, “and it’s also useful for more advanced users because it also has lesser known options that some people might not know about.”

MacDailyNews Take: Pretty much anyone can learn a thing or two from Apple’s new offering. Explore it here.