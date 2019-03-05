“In a relatively rare action, Apple in February filed an official objection with the Norwegian Industrial Property Office opposing the registration of a trademark affiliated with that country’s Progress Party, or Fremskrittspartiet, claiming the logo is too similar to its own well-known mark,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Apple claims the political party’s mark could be confused with five of its own registered trademarks,” Campbell reports. “Further, the logo resembles or incorporates elements of well-known, established branding and is thus in violation of Norway’s Trade Marks Act.”

“Registered with the Norwegian Industrial Property Office last November, Fremskrittspartiet’s trademark overlays stylized ‘FR’ iconography on a large red apple, complete with black stem and green leaf,” Campbell reports. “The design is reminiscent of Apple’s trademark, a two-dimensional rendering of an archetypal apple silhouette. ”



MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote nearly a decade ago: Apple must protect its logo – a logo the company has spent millions upon millions of dollars to establish – or risk setting a precedent to which future trademark infringers of one of the world's most-recognizable logos could point, along with exposing one of the world's top brands to unknown future damages. Apple is right to zealously protect their logo. — MacDailyNews, April 3, 2008

