“Sometimes you have two bars but can’t load any webpages. Sometimes you have four bars, but your friend with a different phone on the same network has only two,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “We’ve become reliant on signal bars to tell us how strong our cellular connection is, but in truth, the bars are bullshit.”

“Those signal bars are almost completely arbitrary. Yes, more bars should mean a stronger signal, but there is no standard scale,” Cross writes. “Every phone manufacturer gets to decide how much signal strength equals how many bars, and it often varies widely from model to model.”

“If you really want to know how strong your cell signal is, you need to look at a direct measurement of the signal strength, as measured in decibels (dB),” Cross writes. “Fortunately, there’s a hidden ‘Field Test’ menu on your iPhone to do just that.”

MacDailyNews Take: We wish everyone a Reference Signal Received Power of -40!