“I walked into a couple of Apple stores to learn whether its salespeople really are incentivized to push certain products or services,” Chris Matyszczyk reports for ZDNet. “None would admit to any sort of commission payments.”

“I did, though, receive word from former Apple store employees who said, in essence, that these salespeople may not appreciate everything that’s really going on,” Matyszczyk reports. “These former employees revealed a little more of the innards of store operations and how certain products or services might, indeed, get special attention.”

“A former senior store employee told me: ‘The frontline retail Apple employees aren’t paid on commission or receive a bonus. From a paycheck-to-paycheck perspective, there’s no real incentive to push product A vs product B,'” Matyszczyk reports. “However, he said, each store’s Leadership Team is under pressure and incentivized: ‘The direction or pressure for employees to sell a certain product comes from the retail leadership team. This means the Store Leader, Senior Leaders, and the Product Zone [Sales Manager] Leader.'”

