“Apple is currently working on Swift 5.0, the next major version of its the coding language the company first introduced in 2014,” Juli Clover reports for 9to5Mac. “As Apple prepares to release Swift 5.0, Ted Kremenek, who is leading the project, recently sat down for an interview with John Sundell on his Swift by Sundell podcast.”

“Kremenek is Apple’s senior manager of languages and runtimes, and he is overseeing the release of Swift 5 and is Apple’s voice on the project,” Clover reports. “In the podcast, Kremenek covers topics that include how Apple plans new features for Swift, the process by which pitched ideas turn into release features, and of course, Swift 5.”

Clover reports, “With Swift 5, apps created with one version of the Swift compiler will be able to interface with a library built with another version, something that is not the case now.”

The 49-minute podcast is here.