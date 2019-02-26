“I would like to talk about music visualizers, those wild and trippy things that came loaded with your favorite media player of choice back in the early ’00s,” Steve Rousseau writes for Digg.

“Last week I had a minor revelation. What if, instead of using a computer screen to remind me how scatterbrained and disorganized my life is, I could use it to just look at something. Something that wouldn’t be distracting, but that I could just put my eyes on when I’m trying to sort through some thoughts in my head. I listen to music almost all day long, so what if I just put a music visualizer on there? An idle curiosity of 2003 was now to be my workplace productivity boon in 2019,” Rousseau writes. “And then I ran into an issue. Spotify doesn’t have one.”

“A little more than a decade ago, this wouldn’t have been a problem,” Rousseau writes. “And then the iPod came. Sure, iTunes, still to this day, has a visualizer, but the introduction of a device that let you take all of your music with you anywhere suddenly made Winamp skins and visualization presets look, well, juvenile… As late as 2014, the Spotify app had a visualizer, albeit a hidden one. Today, the best visual experience it can muster is a full-screen display of the album art with a drop shadow.”

MacDailyNews Take: So, if you’re using the right software and services, your music visualizer is still right there. Rousseau talks of Spotify’s 30 million tracks that don’t have visualizer. Steve needs to upgrade to a bigger, more comprehensive streaming music service. Apple Music offers 50 million tracks and iTunes still offers a very nice visualizer.