“iTunes has always had the ability to stream real live radio stations, but this feature is hard to find in the latest versions of iTunes,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“Once you enable it, you can browse through a huge list of radio stations from around the world,” Rosenzweig writes. “You can also save stations to the iTunes sidebar.”

Rosenzweig explains, “Even if a station isn’t listed, you can often find the streaming address on their website and use that in iTunes too.”

MacDailyNews Take: Worldwide radio at your fingertips! We use this iTunes feature every day, often to listen to our hometown area radio stations, form which we’ve long since moved. SEE ALSO:

