“Apple Music may be soon be available as an option on Google Home devices, according to an image that was shared by MacRumors reader Jason,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“We were able to track down the Apple Music listing within the Google Home app for iOS devices, but at the current time, it can’t be linked to a Google Home device,” Clover reports. “Still, the listing suggests that Apple could soon make Apple Music an available option for Google Assistant-powered playback on Google Home devices, much like it did with the Amazon Echo.”

Clover reports, “The Apple Music listing appears to be relatively new, and given that it’s not working, it suggests an upcoming feature.”

Read more in the full article here.