“macOS, the operating system that runs on Apple’s Macs, has tons of hidden shortcuts, keyboard commands, and features that have gone under the radar,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors.

“In our latest video over on our YouTube channel,” Clover writes, “we dug deep into macOS and came up with a list of useful but lesser known tips and tricks.”

Clover writes, “You might think you know everything there is to know about the Mac, but we bet there’s something new here you’ve never come across or have forgotten over time, so make sure to check out our video.”

Seven handy Mac tips you might not know:

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’d do so love Emoji Quick Access on our Macs!