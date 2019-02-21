“A new report claims that the Mac Pro refresh will rely on a custom data connector, and mission-specific modules that can be stacked to provide what users need —but also that it may not ship to customers until 2020,” William Gallagher and Mike Wuerthele write for AppleInsider.

“YouTube channel Tailosive Tech has released a video that claims in-depth details of the new Mac Pro which are reportedly based on information from sources within Apple,” Gallagher and Wuerthele write. “The main news is that the Mac Pro is to come as a series of stackable modules, each only slightly bigger than the current Mac mini, letting customers choose the configurations they need.”

“While Apple has not commented on this report nor offered any detail of its plans, the company has gone out of its way three times to specify that the new Mac Pro will be ‘modular.’ It has also noticeably shied away from saying it will use PCI-E on the multiple occasions that it has talked about the hardware,” Gallagher and Wuerthele write. “Other sources including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have claimed information about the forthcoming design which don’t confirm those of Tailosive Tech but don’t contradict it, either.”

MacDailyNews Take: Or not. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ However, if true, it would give new meaning to “Build to Order.”