“Owners of the Apple Watch Series 4 Hermès editions will be in for a treat with the upcoming watchOS 5.2 update, currently in beta,” Peter Cao reports for 9to5Mac. “The new Apple Watch update will bring a few new watch faces exclusive to the Hermès Series 4 Apple Watch.”

“As discovered by French blog WatchGeneration.fr, owners of the designer Apple Watch will see a new gradient style Hermès watch face in two colors: Cherry/Sakura and Bleu (pink and blue),” Cao reports. “And just like the other Hermès Apple Watch faces for the Series 4, these will adapt based on where the hour and minute hands are… And similar to the other Hermès faces, you’ll be limited to a single complication on the face, only capable of showing the date, a specific time zone or a stopwatch.”

Cao reports, “The new watch faces will require an Apple Watch Series 4 Hermès as well as iOS 12.2 on your iPhone and watchOS 5.2.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: They look like this: New exclusive Apple Watch Hermès faces coming in watchOS 5.2 https://t.co/xOvsx9GIdi pic.twitter.com/MeiOHV7jva — phoneweek (@phoneweekuk) February 19, 2019