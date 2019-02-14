“The changes were disclosed in a Thursday regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock portfolio as of Dec. 31, which shrank $38 billion in the quarter to $183.1 billion amid a broad selloff in stocks,” Stempel reports. “Berkshire said in the filing that its Apple stake shrank to 249.6 million shares in the quarter from 252.5 million, reducing its reported stake to below $40 billion as Apple’s share price slid 30 percent.”
“Buffett, though, had nothing to do with the selling,” Stempel reports. “‘One of the managers other than Warren had a position in Apple and sold part of it in order to make an unrelated purchase,’ Buffett’s assistant Debbie Bosanek said in an email. ‘None of the shares under Warren’s direction have ever been sold.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Berkshire, for the most part, and Buffett staying pat through the wild overreaction on AAPL is good news for Apple.