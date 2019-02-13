“Sample account records from the multi-gigabyte databases seen by The Register appear to be legit: they consist mainly of account holder names, email addresses, and passwords,” Williams reports. “These passwords are hashed, or one-way encrypted, and must therefore be cracked before they can be used.”
“There are a few other bits of information, depending on the site, such as location, personal details, and social media authentication tokens. There appears to be no payment or bank card details in the sales listings,” Williams reports. “These silos of purportedly purloined information are aimed at spammers and credential stuffers, which is why copies are relatively cheap to buy. The stuffers will take usernames and passwords leaked from one site to log into accounts on other websites where the users have used the same credentials.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: As always, employ strong, unique passwords for every service and use multi-step verification wherever possible.
Mac users can use Apple’s Keychain Access and iCloud Keychain to create and manage them. For those of us who are smartly all-Apple, it works like a dream.
