“There are breaches, and there are megabreaches, and there’s Equifax,” Brian Barrett reports for Wired. “But a newly revealed trove of leaked data tops them all for sheer volume: 772,904,991 unique email addresses, over 21 million unique passwords, all recently posted to a hacking forum.”

“The data set was first reported by security researcher Troy Hunt, who maintains Have I Been Pwned, a way to search whether your own email or password has been compromised by a breach at any point,” Barrett reports. “The so-called Collection #1 is the largest breach in Hunt’s menagerie, and it’s not particularly close.”

“If anything, the above numbers belie the real volume of the breach, as they reflect Hunt’s effort to clean up the data set to account for duplicates and to strip out unusable bits. In raw form, it comprises 2.7 billion rows of email addresses and passwords, including over a billion unique combinations of email addresses and passwords,” Barrett reports. “Not only is this the largest breach to become public, it’s second only to Yahoo’s pair of incidents — which affected 1 billion and 3 billion users, respectively—in size. Fortunately, the stolen Yahoo data hasn’t surfaced. Yet.”

MacDailyNews Note: Check if you have an account that has been compromised in a data breach via Have I Been Pwned: https://haveibeenpwned.com