“A little change in usage habits can have weird and wonderful effects on your iPhone’s battery health,” Uzair Ghani writes for WCCFTech. “Here’s… what I did to make sure that my iPhone X’s battery stayed at 99% health before upgrading to the iPhone XS Max at the end of 2018.”

“Usually, this is believed to be the best and most common practice for charging an iPhone battery: You unplug it from the charger in the morning, and top it up before going to bed when the battery has completely died or is about to give up the ghost,” Ghani writes. “That’s the best way, only if you want to damage the battery to smithereens by the end of the year.”

“Follow the tips/guidelines below and you’ll preserve your iPhone’s battery health like a champ. And no, it’s not a hard thing to do at all. It’s just a change of habit,” Ghani writes. “If you are not using your iPhone and happen to be near a power source, whether it’s wired or wireless, put your phone on charge… Try and make sure that the battery does not drop below the 75% mark that often, even if it does, keep the 60% mark as a benchmark for ‘critical.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We just checked a Day One (November 3, 2017) iPhone X that is basically connected to a charger 20 hours per day. It was basically always on charge whenever possible. As you can see from the screenshot below, it currently has a Maximum Capacity of 99%: You can check your iPhone’s current battery health by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health.