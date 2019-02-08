macOS Mojave’s Supplemental Update for 10.14.3 is claimed to fix three security vulnerabilities:
• The widely-described Group FaceTime bug which enabled the initiator of a call to force the recipient to answer.
• A second bug found during security audit of the FaceTime service, involving Live Photos.
• A memory corruption issue in Foundation which could allow an app to gain elevated privileges, and appears unrelated to the others.
“The install amounts to 667 MB on disk from a download of nearly 1 GB, and replaces three major apps,” Oakley writes. “Several of the items in /System/Library/CoreServices are also replaced… Plenty of command tools are replaced in /usr/bin and /usr/sbin, and there is a complete new CUPS suite too. Around 300 MB of the installation package is a complete set of current EFI updaters, although there are no changes to any firmware versions among those.”
