“Apple takes privacy very seriously,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “It takes its leadership in that care seriously, and getting rid of the voluntary “Do Not Track” setting in its Safari browser is the right decision.”

“Apple introduced support for Do Not Track (DNT) in iOS 7 but removed the feature in Safari 12.1,” Evans writes. “The problem with DNT is that the signal it sends to websites, analytics firms, plug-in makers, and ad networks is a voluntary request and can be ignored.”

“A huge chunk of people who use DNT are unaware that it is a voluntary scheme and have no idea their request is not being honored. They think they are safe from unregulated prying eyes. They are not,” Evans writes. “Apple is taking steps to help educate its users… The latest version of Safari also includes [multiple] measures designed to help improve your personal control of online privacy…”

MacDailyNews Take: Since "Do Not Track" is basically a sham, due to its voluntary nature, that provides users with a false sense of security, Apple is doing the right thing by removing it from Safari. Not only that, but it could be used as a way to track people! People who value privacy and security use Apple products. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2015

