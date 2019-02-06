“Amid a decline in adoption by websites, Apple has revealed that it will remove support for ‘Do Not Track’ in Safari 12.1,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“As detailed in a blog post from DuckDuckGo, Do Not Track’s mission of helping users avoid having their activity tracked has largely failed,” Miller reports. “Apple, meanwhile, is shifting focus to its new Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature.”

“Do Not Track was original designed to ‘a special signal to websites, analytics companies, ad networks, plug in providers, and other web services you encounter while browsing, to stop tracking your activity,'” Miller reports. “The issue, however, is that it simply sends a voluntary signal that websites aren’t forced to follow.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Via the official DuckDuckGo blog: In fact, most major tech companies, including Google, Facebook, and Twitter, do not respect the Do Not Track setting when you visit and use their sites – a fact of which 77.3% (±3.6) of U.S. adults overall weren’t aware… There is simply a huge discrepancy between the name of the setting and what it actually does. It’s inherently misleading… Until such time that the Do Not Track setting lives up to its name, you can reclaim your privacy and block trackers right now by using the DuckDuckGo browser extension and mobile app. Read more in the full article here.