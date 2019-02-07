“Apple has hired dozens of doctors to work across a variety of projects, including its so-called ‘AC Wellness clinics’ for Apple employees and its health-tracking Apple Watch. Curry has a particular interest in women’s health, but she’ll be working on various issues across the health teams, one of the people said,” Farr reports. “There’s been an explosion of health apps from third-party developers that are geared to women, such as apps for tracking fertility, connecting with a doctor and so on. But Apple could do even more when it comes to women’s health, both in hardware and software, in areas like pregnancy, fertility tracking and improving diversity in clinical research.”
MacDailyNews Take: There is so much that is left to do in the health arena, from having universal, secure medical records that every one of a patient’s doctors can access to research that can yield amazing breakthroughs that Apple is uniquely positioned to deliver!
If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ It will be about health. … We are democratizing it. We are taking what has been with the institutions and empowering the individual to manage their health. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 2019
