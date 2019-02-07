“Apple’s health team has hired an obstetrician, Dr. Christine Curry, to look into how the company can bolster its efforts in women’s health, among other projects, according to three people familiar with the hire,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “pple CEO Tim Cook has described health care as a growing priority and a major part of Apple’s legacy.”

“Apple has hired dozens of doctors to work across a variety of projects, including its so-called ‘AC Wellness clinics’ for Apple employees and its health-tracking Apple Watch. Curry has a particular interest in women’s health, but she’ll be working on various issues across the health teams, one of the people said,” Farr reports. “There’s been an explosion of health apps from third-party developers that are geared to women, such as apps for tracking fertility, connecting with a doctor and so on. But Apple could do even more when it comes to women’s health, both in hardware and software, in areas like pregnancy, fertility tracking and improving diversity in clinical research.”

