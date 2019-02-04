“Some AT&T users who have installed the new iOS 12.2 beta are noticing their iPhones displaying a ‘5G E’ connection to AT&T’s network, which is AT&T’s misleading name for an ‘upgraded’ version of 4G LTE,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “AT&T began rolling out its fake 5G icon to Android smartphones in early January, and it now appears the change is extending to the iPhone. ”

“Devices in certain areas are displaying a ‘5G E’ icon instead of LTE, but as the ‘E’ suggests, this is not real 5G,” Clover reports. “No iPhone that exists right now is capable of connecting to a 5G network, nor is AT&T’s network 5G at this time.”

Clover reports, “The ‘E’ stands for Evolution, a new brand name AT&T is using for some parts of its LTE network. According to AT&T, 5G Evolution reaches a peak theoretical wireless speed of 400Mb/s, which does not match 5G data transfer speeds and is in fact the same as traditional LTE speeds.”

MacDailyNews Take: The “E” stands for Evasive.

MacDailyNews Take: The "G E" stands for Gigantic Exaggeration. "ATT" stands for Attempts To Trick. "5G E." Ugh. False advertising by any other name would smell as foul.

