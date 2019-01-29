“On iOS, this means that MFi controllers can now be used to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad,” Miller reports. “Across both platforms, today’s Fortnite update includes a handful of bug fixes and performance improvements.”
“Controller support for Fortnite on iOS has been one of the most oft-requested features since the game’s launch last year,” Miller reports. “Epic Games specifically recommends controllers from SteelSeries and Gamevice.”
MacDailyNews Take: We use and recommend SteelSeries controllers.
