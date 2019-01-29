“Epic Games today has released a major update for Fortnite on iOS and Android,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The update brings the app to version 7.30 and adds long-awaited support for Bluetooth controllers, as well as other features and improvements.”

“On iOS, this means that MFi controllers can now be used to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad,” Miller reports. “Across both platforms, today’s Fortnite update includes a handful of bug fixes and performance improvements.”

“Controller support for Fortnite on iOS has been one of the most oft-requested features since the game’s launch last year,” Miller reports. “Epic Games specifically recommends controllers from SteelSeries and Gamevice.”

