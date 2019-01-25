“At 6.1 inches, the iPhone XR’s display is technically larger than the iPhone 8 Plus’ 5.5-inch display,” Yuryev writes. “The iPhone XR is actually a good amount smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus thanks to the removal of the home button and the addition of the notch, which makes a huge difference in how comfortable it feels in your hand. ”
“Something that’s often overlooked is the sleep/wake button on the side is effectively twice as large on the iPhone XR, and you’ll really feel that difference if you’re coming from the 8 Plus, which also had that button located much higher on the enclosure,” Yuryev writes. “One difference that I absolutely love is tap-to-wake, and I’m pretty confident you’ll love it too after you get used to it. While writing this article, I found myself trying to tap the 8 Plus’ display to try to wake it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Once you graduate to iOS gestures and eliminated the staccato nightmare of the Home button, there’s no going back! iPhones with Home buttons feel antiquated to the point of annoyance.