“The iPhone XR has been available for around three months now, and there are still many users reluctant to upgrade from their old iPhones,” Vadim Yuryev writes for AppleInsider. “AI compares the real-world differences between the iPhone XR and the iPhone 8 Plus, to see if those using the one-year-older model would stand to benefit from trading up.”

“At 6.1 inches, the iPhone XR’s display is technically larger than the iPhone 8 Plus’ 5.5-inch display,” Yuryev writes. “The iPhone XR is actually a good amount smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus thanks to the removal of the home button and the addition of the notch, which makes a huge difference in how comfortable it feels in your hand. ”

“Something that’s often overlooked is the sleep/wake button on the side is effectively twice as large on the iPhone XR, and you’ll really feel that difference if you’re coming from the 8 Plus, which also had that button located much higher on the enclosure,” Yuryev writes. “One difference that I absolutely love is tap-to-wake, and I’m pretty confident you’ll love it too after you get used to it. While writing this article, I found myself trying to tap the 8 Plus’ display to try to wake it.”



MacDailyNews Take: Once you graduate to iOS gestures and eliminated the staccato nightmare of the Home button, there’s no going back! iPhones with Home buttons feel antiquated to the point of annoyance.