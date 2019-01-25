“The stock traded as high as $158.13, briefly topping the $157.92 closing price on Jan. 2,” Salinas reports. “After the market’s close that day, Apple said sales for its fiscal first quarter would likely fall short of expectations due to weaker-than-expected iPhone sales and headwinds in China.”
“Shares closed at $157.76 Friday,” Salinas reports. “[Apple] has seen its shares drop 32 percent from its record high in October.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Not quite a “new all-time high” article, but after the past few months, we’ll take what we can get!