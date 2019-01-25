“Apple shares rose more than 3 percent on Friday, gaining enough ground to practically erase the losses that followed the company’s lowered revenue guidance three weeks ago,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC.

“The stock traded as high as $158.13, briefly topping the $157.92 closing price on Jan. 2,” Salinas reports. “After the market’s close that day, Apple said sales for its fiscal first quarter would likely fall short of expectations due to weaker-than-expected iPhone sales and headwinds in China.”

“Shares closed at $157.76 Friday,” Salinas reports. “[Apple] has seen its shares drop 32 percent from its record high in October.”

MacDailyNews Take: Not quite a “new all-time high” article, but after the past few months, we’ll take what we can get!