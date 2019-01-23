“Tim Cook is making his debut in Davos this week, as the Apple chief executive grapples with the growing geopolitical challenges facing his company and its Silicon Valley neighbours,” Tim Bradshaw reports for Financial Times.

“Mr Cook was photographed in Davos on Tuesday night dining with Satya Nadella, chief executive of Microsoft, which recently overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company, and the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro,” Bradshaw reports. “He was also pictured chatting with the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and on Wednesday he is scheduled to meet Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte.”

“Apple’s first appearance at the WEF comes after the iPhone maker’s tumultuous start to 2019. Apple said on January 2 that its revenues would miss Wall Street’s estimates, its first such warning since 2002, triggering its largest one-day share-price drop in five years. Apple is now the world’s fourth most-valuable company, behind Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet,” Bradshaw reports. “Alongside trade, Mr Cook is likely to be discussing data protection — one of the tech industry’s most contentious topics following Facebook’s privacy scandals last year — as well as competition policy in Davos.”

Tim Cook and Satya Nadella having dinner in Davos with Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right president of Brazil pic.twitter.com/wQgn9b7SuO — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) January 23, 2019

Apple’s Tim Cook meets with power brokers at Davos, says education efforts ‘for the people’ https://t.co/CYmCOCXGnL pic.twitter.com/bs16i69PDe — phoneweek (@phoneweekuk) January 22, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Challenges abound. Good luck, Tim!