“Apple CEO Tim Cook talked education with big German publication Bild this week,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“Cook seems to be hanging out at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week (he met with Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan this morning),” Evans writes. “During his Bild interview (translated as ‘education is a great equalizer’), Cook focused on creativity in education, reflecting the company’s publication of its Everyone Can Create courses in Germany this week.”

“‘At Apple we think that creativity is something everybody is born with,” he said, describing the challenge of unlocking that creative spirit from children,” Evans writes. “‘We always thought that education is a great equalizer,’ Cook explained. “‘People are not born with the same resources but many are born with incredible opportunities to learn and to move up and do incredible things in live.'”

MacDailyNews Note: Find out more about how the projects in Apple’s “Everyone Can Create” guides teach students to develop and communicate ideas through drawing, photography, video, and music. And they help ignite creativity by giving teachers fun and meaningful ways to bring these skills into any lesson, topic, or assignment here.