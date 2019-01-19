“Microsoft said that on Dec. 10, 2019, it will stop sending ‘new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free assisted support options, or technical content updates from Microsoft for free,'” Haselton writes. “‘With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device,’ Microsoft said. ‘Microsoft’s mission statement to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices.'”
Haselton writes, “The company once had huge plans for Windows on mobile devices, particularly when it refreshed the operating system in 2010 and launched Windows Phone 7.”
MacDailyNews Note: Said plans failed to materialize.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone roadkill.
Throw another funeral, Microsoft. For yourselves.
Microsoft only added Android into their recommendation in order to provide comfort their Windows sufferers who are exceedingly used to insecure platforms and who have a pathological need to make life more difficult for themselves for no good reason whatsoever.
SEE ALSO:
Microsoft’s Windows Phone failure was easily preventable, but the company’s culture made it unavoidable – July 26, 2017
Microsoft pulls plug on consumer smartphones, axes another 1,850 jobs – May 25, 2016
Cue the funeral for Microsoft’s Windows Phone – April 22, 2016
Microsoft holds iPhone funeral procession to celebrate upcoming Windows Phone 7 release (w/ video) – September 10, 2010
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Edward W.” for the heads up.]