“Microsoft says anyone who still uses its Windows 10 mobile platform — once called Windows Phone — should switch over to an iPhone or an Android phone,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC.

“Microsoft said that on Dec. 10, 2019, it will stop sending ‘new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free assisted support options, or technical content updates from Microsoft for free,'” Haselton writes. “‘With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device,’ Microsoft said. ‘Microsoft’s mission statement to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices.'”

Haselton writes, “The company once had huge plans for Windows on mobile devices, particularly when it refreshed the operating system in 2010 and launched Windows Phone 7.”

MacDailyNews Note: Said plans failed to materialize.

