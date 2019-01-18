“In October 2018, Nvidia issued as public a statement as it ever does,” William Gallagher and Mike Wuerthele report for AppleInsider. “In a FAQ on Nvidia’s developer site, the company said that Apple was to blame for the lack of drivers for Mojave.”

Developers using Macs with NVIDIA graphics cards are reporting that after upgrading from 10.13 to 10.14 (Mojave) they are experiencing rendering regressions and slow performance. Apple fully controls drivers for Mac OS. Unfortunately, NVIDIA currently cannot release a driver unless it is approved by Apple. Our hardware works on OS 10.13 which supports up to (and including) Pascal. — NVIDIA

“We saw this note in October, and started asking questions,” Gallagher and Wuerthele report. “What we found was support inside the Spaceship for the idea, but a lack of will to allow Nvidia GPUs. We’ve spoken with several dozen developers inside Apple, obviously not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, who feel that support for Nvidia’s higher-end cards would be welcome, but disallowed quietly at higher levels of the company.”

“‘It’s not like we have any real work to do on it, Nvidia has great engineers,’ said one developer in a sentiment echoed by nearly all of the Apple staff we spoke with. ‘It’s not like Metal 2 can’t be moved to Nvidia with great performance. Somebody just doesn’t want it there,'” Gallagher and Wuerthele report. “One developer went so far as to call it ‘quiet hostility’ between long-time Apple managers and Nvidia. For sure, somebody at Apple in the upper echelons doesn’t want Nvidia support going forward right now.”

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like some bad blood. Still, if it could benefit Mac users, perhaps Apple could figure out a way to get past whatever the issues are/were and start anew?