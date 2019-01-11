“Apple is one of the most secretive companies in the world, and some of those secrets may have been exposed in a fatal box truck crash Wednesday on Highway 101 in San Jose,” Damian Trujillo reports for KNTV NBS Bay Area. “”

“The early morning crash near McKee Road left one man dead and another injured. Sources said both are retired police officers from the Los Angeles area. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash,” Trujillo reports. “The men were armed and guarding a very special load for Apple, a source told NBC Bay Area.”

“Multiple sources told NBC Bay Area the men were working for SIS Security, which has an office in San Jose. The sources say the men were transporting highly sensitive products for Apple. The CHP said it doesn’t know the nature of the cargo, and it’s still under investigation,” Trujillo reports. “The CHP said since they were transporting commercial items, the men needed to follow rest regulations as required by the state. And they needed to keep a log, which they did. ‘From shift start time to the start of the collision, they had not exceeded any of the hours required for rest,’ CHP spokesman Ross Lee said.”

MacDailyNews Take: Our condolences to the victim’s family.