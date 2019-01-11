“Apple Inc. is planning to release three new iPhone models again this fall, including a successor to the struggling XR, the lower priced 2018 device with a liquid-crystal display that has fallen short of Apple’s sales expectations, people familiar with the matter said,” Yoko Kubota and Takashi Mochizuki report for The Wall Street Journal. “Apple plans to introduce some new camera features, including a triple rear camera for the highest-end model and double rear camera for the two other models, the people said.”

“The move to stick with LCD comes as Apple grapples with sluggish sales of the iPhone XR, which has cut into its most recent revenue projection. That is partly because the planned LCD handset has been in the product pipeline for months and the plan can’t be altered easily, they said,” Kubota and Mochizuki report. “For 2020, Apple is considering dropping the LCD model, some of the people said, which would mark a complete shift to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones.”

“While product planning for 2019 models has progressed to a point where major features cannot be changed easily, it isn’t completed, the people said,” Kubota and Mochizuki report. “Planning for 2020 models is at an earlier stage and more subject to revision, they said.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent news. The hoi polloi don’t even know and many can’t even see the difference between LCD and OLED. If Liquid Retina display allows Apple to have an even lower entry price to iPhone, in 2019, that’s a Good Thing™. Now, as for the naming, Phil: No more silly, confusing, meaningless car-inspired letters, please! Once they’re all OLEDs (hopefully in 2020) name them like you name MacBooks: • 6.5-inch iPhone (year) – or, if you must differentiate, “iPhone Max (2019)”

• 5.8-inch iPhone (year)

• 4.7-inch iPhone (year) – this would be for people who prefer smaller devices. Without a Home button, it’d be much the same size as the current 4-inch iPhone SE.