“Apple Inc considered tapping Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and MediaTek Inc along with existing vendor Intel Corp to supply modem chips for 2019 iPhones, according to an Apple executive’s testimony at the trial between Qualcomm Inc and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday,” Reuters reports.

“Starting in 2016,” Reuters reports, “Apple split the business between Intel and Qualcomm, but in 2018, Apple moved solely to Intel for its newest phones.”

Reuters reports, “Apple supply chain executive Tony Blevins testified on Friday that Apple has also considered MediaTek and Samsung.”

MacDailyNews Take: Surely Apple considered every companyy with even a passing chance at supplying modems as Cupertino likes to have at least two suppliers of every component in order to keep costs down via competition. Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end. SEE ALSO:

