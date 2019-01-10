“The story: An Apple patent shows the company is exploring use of smart textiles for connected clothing,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “The question: What problems might this solve?”

“We’ll start with what we know: Apple has developed edge-based AI, haptic touch and other forms of physical feedback, a range of biometric and physical sensors, numerous software solutions and more,” Evans writes. “I think it’s also quite important to note that Apple has been working in smart textiles and connected clothing for a while.”

“I’m no doctor, but as I see it every single item you wear against the skin could potentially yield valuable insight,” Evans writes. “Add machine intelligence and imaging to the mix and I guess what you wear could monitor blood flow, muscle activity, perhaps even helping manage and mitigate things like arthritis, muscle tension or other valuable physical signs.”

As we know, Tim Cook is high on Apple's potential to contribute to the health and wellness arena and also very enthusiastic about what's in Apple's pipeline today, so maybe smart clothing is about to get a lot smarter thanks to Apple? Clothes are, after all, the ultimate wearables!

