“Apple has filed for a patent (number 10,156,029) for a ‘fabric control device,'” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “It hints that the company has looked into ‘smart’ clothing that could include touch sensors and the ability to control other Apple devices.”

“Apple’s patent involves a fabric-based item that may include a housing that is covered in fabric,” Sellers reports. “The fabric may include conductive strands that form touch sensor circuitry.”

“In the patent filing, Apple notes that it may be ‘desirable’ to form bags, furniture, clothing, electronic devices, and other items using materials such as fabric,” Sellers reports. “The fabric-based item may include control circuitry that gathers user input from the input circuitry and wireless communications circuitry that the control circuitry uses to transmit remote control commands and other wireless signals in response information from the input circuitry. Remote control commands may be used to remotely control electronic equipment.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’d settle for Apple Smart Bands for Apple Watch that enable additional features like extended battery, camera(s), etc. We’d hoped to have had such accessories for Apple Watch by now!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Arline M.” for the heads up.]