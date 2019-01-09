In their “Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement,” Apple has announced:

We are pleased to welcome shareholders to Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park for the 2019 Annual Meeting. To make sure we can accommodate as many attendees as possible, we have established a registration process. Shareholders will need to register in advance at proxyvote.com beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 6, 2019 and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Only shareholders as of the Record Date who have registered in advance and have a valid confirmation of registration will be admitted to the meeting. Please note that due to space constraints and security concerns, we will not be able to provide access to the Apple campus to any shareholders who have not registered in advance.

Additional items of interest:

• Apple’s 2018 financial results broke new records, and significant milestones were achieved across the company.

• 2018 net sales set a new all-time record, and both net sales and operating income grew 16% compared to 2017. Earnings per share grew 29% compared to 2017.

• Achieved new net sales and earnings records in every single quarter

• Grew net sales by $36.4 billion, the equivalent of a Fortune 100 company, in a single year

• Drove double-digit net sales growth in each of Apple’s geographic segments

• Shipped the 2 billionth iOS device

• Returned almost $90 billion to Apple investors in dividends and share repurchases

• Generated $37 billion in Services net sales

• Grew the number of paid subscriptions more than 50% to over 330 million

• Celebrated the 10th anniversary of the App Store

• Topped $100 billion in cumulative amounts paid to App Store developers

• Held over 18,000 weekly sessions of Today at Apple at retail stores

• Launched Everyone Can Create curriculum to help students of all ages succeed

• Achieved 100% renewable energy in Apple’s global facilities and launched a fund to invest in clean energy solutions with Apple suppliers

• Signed on as Malala Fund’s first laureate partner to support girls’ education

Read more, including executive compensation details, in the full SEC filing here.

MacDailyNews Take: We wonder if Apple’s decision to eliminate iPhone unit shares in the very quarter of a big iPhone unit sales decline and, therefore, significant earning miss will be questioned?