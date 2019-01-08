“Intel expanded the range of its ninth-generation desktop processors at CES 2019, at the same time as teasing future processor designs and technologies it intends to use, including ‘Lakefield’ processors using a 3D packaging design,” AppleInsider reports.

“A total of six processors were introduced as part of Intel’s keynote address, all as part of the company’s ninth-generation of Core chips for desktop use,” AppleInsider reports. “While six are incoming, details relating to only one, the Core i5-9400, was detailed by the chip producer.

“Launching in the first quarter, the Core i5-9400 is a six-core, six-thread chip with a base clock speed of 2.9GHx, rising to 4.1GHz when boosted,” AppleInsider reports. “Made using a 14-nanometer process, the chip features 9MB of cache, a thermal design point of 65W, and onboard Intel UHD Graphics 630.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, for a chance, it all goes according to Intel’s schedule!