“My first encounter with Bluetooth on my Mac was a mystifying experience,” Alexander Fox writes for Apple Gazette. “Whether devices were discovered seemed to be determined by eldritch forces beyond human comprehension.”

“File transfer was hilariously unfinished, despite theroretically existing. The magic of Apple did not seem to extend to this backwater of wireless connectivity, and I shelved it in my the back of my head with all the failed, flash-in-the-pan computing ideas that have come and gone. And yet, despite its terrible reputation, Bluetooth has clung on,” Fox writes. “Its essentially the only widely-supported wireless connectivity standard that used by all companies. A lot of this is thanks to the standard’s widespread availability and lack of patent encumberance.”

“But surely there must be something better?” Fox writes. “Fortunately, there is, and you need look no further than the AirPods to see it. But why is Bluetooth so bad, anyway?”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s not your MacBook, it’s Bluetooth (or, more precisely, cheap, chintzy Bluetooth hardware).