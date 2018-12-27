“Messages on the Mac works a lot likes its sibling app for iPhone and iPad, letting you keep in touch with friends and family through standard text messages or iMessage,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore. “But the Mac app has something extra to it as well: you can share your screen or view the screen of other Mac users.”

“You can invite someone to share your screen, or request or be invited to share the screen of another person’s Mac, and it’s all done through Messages,” Keller writes. “This is a great way to help troubleshoot problems on a remote Mac, and with a little help from QuickTime, you can even help with issues on an iPhone or iPad, too.”

“If you’ve got a problem with an iOS device, you can get some remote help with it using Messages screen sharing and QuickTime Player on your Mac,” Keller writes. “While the person from whom you’re seeking help won’t be able to remotely control your iOS device, they will be able to watch as you perform the steps necessary to fix it.”

Easy to use instructions and screenshots in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: You can use screen sharing to access your Mac while you’re away, solve a problem on someone else’s Mac, or collaborate with others on a project such as a website or presentation. When screen sharing is enabled on your Mac, your Mac desktop can be viewed from another Mac on your network. While your screen is being shared, the user of the other Mac sees what’s on your screen and can open, move, and close files and windows, open apps, and even restart your Mac. Easy instructions for turning Mac screen sharing on or off here.