“The new MacBook Air has many uses but we observed it struggling to run games at low resolution and moderate settings,” Rob Morgan reports for BareFeats. “So we ran some tests adding an eGPU with a ‘real’ graphics card.”

“Sure enough the eGPUs gave the 2018 MacBook Air a substantial boost in frame rates,” Morgan reports. “Gaming with just the factory integrated GPU is painfully slow.”

“An eGPU is not something you can toss in your backpack but it is a welcome addition to your home setup when it’s time to enjoy running your favorite games,” Morgan reports. “It will also boost your performance when running GPU intensive pro apps like Final Cut Pro and Motion.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Amazon has a wide selection of ePGU devices here.