“I went a full year with the Apple iPhone X and figured that one of the newest 2018 models would be a simple upgrade,” Matthew Miller writes for ZDNet.

“I started off by going with the biggest and baddest iPhone of the year, the iPhone XS Max. With the largest iPhone display ever and all of the other 2018 iPhone technology I figured it would be the perfect device for a power user like me. After two weeks, I returned it to T-Mobile because it was just too large, didn’t offer anything special like we saw with the Plus models, and is extremely expensive,” Miller writes. “The iPhone XR is $250 to $350 less than the iPhone XS and XS Max while offering the same processor, same primary rear camera (no secondary rear camera), and same Face Unlock technology. It has an LCD screen and less RAM, but a longer battery life so I thought it would be the device for me and was mostly happy with it.”

“After six weeks, I realized I just could not put up with the less capable wireless technology that daily made my streaming media pause on my commute and had calls drop without warning,” Miller writes. “I also came to the realization that one major factor that kept last year’s iPhone X in my pocket for a year was the perfect size of the device. I could never get over how well the iPhone X fit in my hand and front pocket while providing me with a device that felt like it was all screen in my hand. The size and display-to-body ratio of the iPhone X was made for me and I had to have that again.”

MacDailyNews Take: Contrary to Miller, we always found the iPhone X (and now the XS) to be a bit too small (too narrow). For us, Apple’s flagship 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max fits the bill perfectly!