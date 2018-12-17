“Facial recognition on smartphones is supposed to protect your digital life,” Thomas Brewster reports for Forbes. “If you’re an Android customer, though, look away from your screen now. We tested four of the hottest handsets running Google’s operating systems and Apple’s iPhone to see how easy it’d be to break into them. We did it with a 3D-printed head. All of the Androids opened with the fake. Apple’s phone, however, was impenetrable.”

“For our tests, we used my own real-life head to register for facial recognition across five phones. An iPhone X and four Android devices: an LG G7 ThinQ, a Samsung S9, a Samsung Note 8 and a OnePlus 6. I then held up my fake head to the devices to see if the device would unlock,” Brewster reports. “For all four Android phones, the spoof face was able to open the phone, though with differing degrees of ease. The iPhone X was the only one to never be fooled.”

“Apple’s investment in its tech – which saw the company work with a Hollywood studio to create realistic masks to test Face ID – has clearly paid off,” Brewster reports. “It was impossible to break in with the model.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: As if you didn’t know already, here’s further proof that Android devices are half-assed knockoffs of genuine Apple innovations.