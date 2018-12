“Apple is rolling out a new promotion that offers customers a 10 percent bonus when adding funds directly to their Apple ID account in the United States between December 17-20,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The bonus applies once on up to $200 and was first highlighted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.”

Rossignol reports, “The funds can be used towards purchases on the iTunes Store and App Store, an iCloud storage subscription, and so forth.”

“To add funds directly to an Apple ID,” Rossignol reports, “go to Settings > Your Name > iTunes & App Store and tap your Apple ID > View Apple ID.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, 10% is 10%. Get it while you can!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]