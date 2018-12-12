“Apple is actively building its own cellular modem chip for future iPhones,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors, citing a report from The Information today.

According to the report, “Apple has engineers working on the project close to its headquarters in Northern California,” Rossignol reports. “For several months, Apple has also been actively hiring engineers in San Diego, where the company has an office with a growing Wireless Architecture team.”

Rossignol reports, “Due to the complexity of wireless modems, it could take Apple as long as three years to ship iPhones with them, according to analysts cited in the report.”

MacDailyNews Take: Anything that hurts Qualcomm is a Good Thing™! SEE ALSO:

